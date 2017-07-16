Royal Colwood pair score well at B.C. Juniors

Royal Colwood golfers Nolan Thoroughgood (pictured) and Keaton Gudz earned top-5 finishes at the 2017 BC Junior Boys Championships in Squamish last weekend. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Royal Colwood golfers Keaton Gudz and Nolan Thoroughgood came up just short in their bid to take the 2017 BC Junior Boys Championship last week.

The pair both finished in the top-5 at the Squamish Valley Golf Club-hosted tournament, with Gudz finishing in a tie for second at two-under, ahead of Thoroughgood (+2) in fourth.

Vancouver’s Christian Zalli (-4) finished first despite a tough final-round 75. His younger brother, Ilirian tied Gudz at two-under.

Thoroughgood, the reigning B.C. Amateur champion, threatened the lead in the early stages of the final round, coming to within a stroke of the elder Zalli after the first handful of holes.

Thoroughgood struggled over a five-hole stretch in the middle of his round to fall out of contention for the title.

Meanwhile, Gudz saved his best golf for Friday’s final round, posting a three-under 69, the lowest score of the day. The second place result gives the 2014 B.C. Junior champion a spot on the province’s entry into the Canadian Junior Boys Championship in Kingston, Ont. starting July 31.

Gudz and Thoroughgood were in Winnipeg this week for a practice session for the Canada Summer Games, where they’ll compete at the Southwood Golf and Country Club. The tournament takes place from Aug. 8 to 11.

joel.tansey@goldstreamgazette.com