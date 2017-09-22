Royals off to a good start in Western Hockey League opener in Victoria

Victoria Royals forward Jared Legien (left) tangles with the Giants’ Ty Ronning in the Vancouver zone during Friday’s Western Hockey League game at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Don Descoteau/Victioria News

Fans of the Victoria Royals got some excitement early on in the team’s Western Hockey League home opener Friday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Igor Martynov beat Vancouver Giants goalie Todd Scott through the five-hole just 3:12 into the first period as the Royals enjoyed a power play.

A few minutes later, the good-sized crowd watched Victoria goaltender Griffin Outhouse stop the Giants’ Brad Morrison on a point blank shot at the other end of the rink.

At the 12:01 mark, Victoria’s Ryan Pickford finished off a passing play from Dante Hannoun and Matthew Phillips to make it 2-0, which is how the first period ended.

More to come.

