RUNNER’S BLOG: Novice distance runner shares what she’s learning

With the weeks counting down until the GoodLife Marathon in October, I’ve been following the run’s online training guide – and boy has it been tough.

Not only is it about finding the time to run five days a week, but finding the energy as well. My solution? Snacks, and lots of them.

Anything from almonds to bananas and beans and snap peas usually give me enough energy to kick start my run through Victoria. Staying hydrated is also key (as well as the occasional handful of chocolates).

Remember, it can be a tough run when it’s 25 C out and you’ve just finished your work day.

When you run by a fellow runner, make sure to give them a wave. We all need a bit of encouragement!

Do you have any running tips you’d like to share? Post them at the bottom of this story, or on the Facebook page of this newspaper.

