Competitors from the Greater Victoria region dominated the podium at BC Junior Lawn Bowling Championship held Sunday in Saanich.

Trevor Birrell, 15, of Sidney won the boys’ division. He beat out second-placed Owen Twamley of Tsawwassen and third-placed Jason Valchar of Nanaimo. Sierra Trueman of Sidney won silver, while Luci Ewen of Oak Bay won bronze in the girls’ division. Gold went to Emma Boyd of Tsawwassen.

These results mean area bowlers won 50 per cent of available medals.