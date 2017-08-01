Saanich triathlete silver at the Canada Summer Games

Saanich’s first medal comes from Hannah Henry in triathlon

Hannah Henry, left, leads out Holly Henry and Desirae Ridenour on the bike course of the Canada Summer Games triathlon.

Hannah Henry can hang her head high as the June graduate from Mount Douglas secondary took silver in the sprint triathlon of the Canada Summer Games.

Great action at #CGTriathlon yesterday. Our team was on site to cover it. Check it out 👇#JCG2017 / Bilan du triathlon aux @2017CanadaGames pic.twitter.com/c6watZuuej — Canada Games (@CanadaGames) August 1, 2017

Desirae Ridenour of Cowichan Bay took gold as she finished about 30 seconds head of Henry in the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike and 5km run.

“It was definitely hot,” said Henry. “Today’s [hardest part] was the run for me. [Ridenour] set a fast pace and it’s hard to stick with her. [We] managed to motivate each other throughout the run.”

Ridenour confessed it was a tired start on her third straight race weekend, though she clearly fought through the fatigue she felt in the swim to rebound and win gold.

“The volunteers were great, they managed to keep us cool,” Ridenour said.

The two are close friends, as they train together daily in the summer and on weekends during the year, Henry said.

Two weeks ago Ridenour and Henry, a pair of 17-year-old National Development Team athletes, put on a show working together to win the gold and silver medals, respectively, for Canada at the CAMTRI Triathlon Junior American Championships in Magog, Que.

In that race, Henry was just nine seconds back in what Triathlon Canada calls one of the most prestigious races outside the World Championships.

The diving competition started Tuesday for Boardworks members Brydon Hattie, Ryan Grover and Coral Strugnell with all three qualifying for Tuesday’s springboard finals.

Saanich thrower Max Szczawinski (Claremont grad) will compete in the discus final on Friday while Sam Willett (Mount Douglas grad) will throw in the hammer final on Tuesday night. Szczawinski’s qualifying throw put 41.76 metres put him in fourth.

Saanich triathlete Hannah Henry approaches the run in second place at the Canada Summer Games triathlon in Winnipeg. Richard Ray photo