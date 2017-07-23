Saanich’s Layritz drops second game

It started off bad. And then it got worse.

Layritz Little League lost its second game at the 2017 Little League Provincial Tournament currently being held in Victoria. The tournament features seven teams from across British Columbia with Layritz representing Victoria / Vancouver Island.

Layritz lost 11-0 against tournament host Beacon Hill Little League Sunday morning in front of almost fully filled Hollywood Park on Fairfield Road.

Batting first, Layritz gave up two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The hosts then broke the game wide open with six runs in the bottom half of the second inning. They added three more in the third inning.

Layritz has now lost its first two games at the tournament. The team lost its first game on Friday 17-1 against Little Mountain League. Layritz hits the field again Monday with a game against Highlands Little League of North Vancouver.

Beacon Hill Little Leagues improves to 1-1 with Sunday’s victory and resumes tournament Monday evening with a game against White Rock. Scores are available here.