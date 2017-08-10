Shamrocks push Lakers to the brink

‘Rocks a game away from punching their ticket to the WLA finals

Chris Wardle and Casey Jackson celebrate a goal last night at The Q Centre during the Shamrocks’ 12-10 win over the Lakers. The ‘Rocks will look to clinch a spot in the Western Lacrosse Association finals tomorrow night in Burnaby. (Victoria Shamrocks)

The Victoria Shamrocks have pushed the Burnaby Lakers to the brink following a 12-10 win last night at The Q Centre.

The Shamrocks benefited from a six-goal run spread over the first and second periods and closed the Lakers out by scoring five of the game’s final seven goals.

Joe Resetarits was the offensive star for the ‘Rocks, potting three goals and adding five helpers for a game-high eight points.

Corey Small had six points and Casey Jackson added five as the Shamrocks benefited from a balanced attack that saw nine different players find the back of the net.

Aaron Bold made 41 saves on 51 shots in net, while his Lakers counterpart Eric Penney stopped 37 of the 48 shots he faced.

It was the Lakers who got off to the better start, with Robert Church and Eli McLaughlin putting the visitors two goals ahead in the game’s opening 10:24.

That’s when the Shamrocks reeled off six straight goals, including two by Resetarits.

Burnaby responded with five of the next six goals to send the teams into the second intermission break all square at 7-7.

McLaughlin put the Lakers in front 2:26 into the final frame, but Evan Messenger, Jackson and Small scored three unanswered.

The Lakers got to within one with a little over a minute to play, but Danny Smith scored an empty net goal to seal the win.

The Shamrocks will look to clinch a spot in the Western Lacrosse Association finals on Friday night in Burnaby.

If the Lakers stave off elimination, Game 6 will take place at The Q Centre on Sunday.

In the league’s other semifinal, the Maple Ridge Burrards hold a 2-1 lead over the New Westminster Salmonbellies. Game 4 goes tonight in New West.

