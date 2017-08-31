Sooke Loggers compete in national fast pitch championship

The Sooke Loggers are taking a giant step towards the Men’s Fast Pitch Canadian Championship title in Saskatoon, Sask. this weekend.

So far in the tournament, the local club has a 2-1 record.

The first win was against the La Salle Bullets from Man. with a score of 5-3, and the second against the Bruno Merchants from Sask. with a final score of 7-0.

This morning the Loggers lost their game 4-5 playing against the host team, the Saskatoon Poly Plus Angels.

They are currently playing the North Battleford Petro Hawksm, another Sask. team, and are ahead 7-0 so far.

Tomorrow at noon they take on the Irma Tigers from Alta., who also currently hold a 2-1 game record. To watch a live stream of the games visit sportscanada.tv.

MORE TO COME…