Sooke soccer season kicking off next week

The Sooke soccer season is around the corner with the annual Kickoff Jamboree set for Sept. 6, and the Fall Soccer Academy beginning in two weeks.

Registration for the club will be at the jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. at Fred Milne Park.

Laura Lockhart, president of the Sooke Soccer Club, said around 260 youth players are signed up so far, which is about 100 less than last year at this time. She explained that there are the usual five adult teams this year, with just under 100 players registered.

The Fall Academy, running from from Sept. 18 to Nov. 27, costs $150 and is aimed at the U9/U10 and U11/U12 age groups.

The players will develop their skills with the club’s technical coach Joe Bratanovic as he trains them under the Euro Program.

“This is only our second year holding the academy, but basically all the coaches have said they noticed huge improvement in the players’ technique from it,” said Lockhart.

The U9/U10 train on Monday nights from 6 to 7 p.m., and the U11/U12 train from 7 to 8 p.m. but times could change depending on the number of players that sign up.

“This season I’m looking forward to everyone enjoying themselves,” said Lockhart.

“I think with this turf field coming in, kids aren’t going to be disappointed because we’re not going to have to say ‘field’s closed’ all the time, or be so stressed about water. It’s going to be great because we’re going to be able to ensure games and practices.”

Lockhart said this year the club is looking for a fundraising and volunteer coordinator, and the over 30 women’s team is looking for a new goalie.

For more information on the jamboree and Fall Academy, please go online to sookesoccer.com.