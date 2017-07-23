Special Olympic athlete returns from Summer Games with hardware

Eighteen-year-old Cheyenne Furlong-Goos shows off the four gold and bronze medals she won during the B.C. Special Olympic Summer Games in Kamloops earlier this month. Kendra Wong/Victoria News

A Victoria West athlete has returned from the B.C. Special Olympic Summer Games with some shiney, new hardware.

Cheyenne Furlong-Goos earned five medals – four gold in the 100 metre and 200 m freestyle, and the 50 and 100 m breaststroke, as well as a bronze – during the Games in Kamloops July 6 to 8.

“I didn’t know I was going to get the gold medals, it was shocking,” said the 18-year-old on winning five medals.

Furlong-Goos, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning and development disabilities, has been like a fish in water since her mother, Michelle, enrolled her in swimming lessons as a child.

“It feels like you’re free in the water and you can do whatever you want,” she said.

In recent years Furlong-Goos switched from recreational to competitive swimming, and set her sights on a podium finish at the Summer Games, hoping to follow in her mother’s footsteps who competed at the provincial level of the Special Olympics roughly 20 years ago.

She got her first stab at the B.C. Special Olympic Summer Games in Langley four years ago, where she won a bronze medal. But this time around, she improved her performance, due in large part to the hard work and dedication she put into each practice, said head coach Susan Simmons.

In preparation for this year’s Games, Simmons said the young swimmer focused on her sprinting and breaststroke kick during practices at Crystal Pool, which helped propel her to a podium finish.

While Furlong-Goos is proud to have five new medals around, Simmons said swimming has also helped boost her overall confidence both in and out of the pool. When Simmons first started coaching Furlong-Goos, she would come in to practice with her head down and was not very talkative. But now, she’s become a new person.

“She talks more and jokes around more. She comes alive as a person and becomes more present,” said Simmons. “Swimming has impacted other areas of her life. It’s given her courage to go out and do other things and that’s really positive.”

Furlong-Goos is one of more than 80 athletes from Victoria who competed in this year’s B.C. Special Olympic Summer Games, alongside 30 coaches. In total, they brought home 90 medals (30 gold, 33 silver and 27 bronze) in athletics, rhythmic gymnastics, softball, 10-pin bowling, soccer and golf.

