Test your mettle in Pickleball

Carnarvon Park Pickleballers host a community pickleball family fun day at Carnarvon Park Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate completion of four new public Pickleball ball courts in Oak Bay. (Submitted photo)

Pickleball is number 44 on the list of Participation’s Canada 150 list of sports and Brian Eccles of the The Carnarvon Park Pickleballershopes everone will come out and give it a shot Aug. 19.

The Carnarvon Park Pickleballers host a community pickleball family fun day at Carnarvon Park to celebrate the completion of four new public pickleball ball courts in Oak Bay.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America,” said organizer Eccles. “A lot of people, especially older people that have maybe dropped out of the sport of tennis find it less stressful and it’s still a very social game.”

@OakBayNews Editor tries out OB's great new pickleball courts at Carnarvon Park – great style @hazeloakbay pic.twitter.com/KHnlLrKtoD — Nils Jensen (@MayorNils) August 11, 2017

In Oak Bay about 60 people play routinely at Henderson and now at Carnarvon where an old tennis court is revamped into four pickleball courts. Recreation Oak Bay painted some lines and installed regulation nets to get 16 people on a court at once.

“It’s just taking off especially in the summer when we have these long summer days,” Eccles said.

Mayor Nils Jensen, who tried the courts out Friday (Augl 11) morning, says Oak Bay recognizes the fast-growing sport.

“One of the reasons for that is the growing number of seniors. This sport is absolutely wonderful to keep seniors active and engaged without all the stress that tennis brings to knees and backs,” Jensen said. “And it creates community.”

Eccles agrees it’s a social sport that brings people of all generations and

“It brings people from many walks of life,” Eccles said.

They hope to bring even more diversity with the open house Aug. 19.

“What we’re tying to do is introduce pickleball to the community. We have been playing at Henderson for three or four years now and and now we’re taking the sport outside as the population grows,” Eccles said. “We have people here just about every day of the week.”

The event organized by local volunteers will showcase the sport with demonstrations and at 1 p.m. high ranked players will take the court.

The public will have an opportunity to join in and try out North America’s fastest growing sport.Paddles balls and training will be available to public who may wish to participate.

The open house is Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carnarvon pickleball courts.

