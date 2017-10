Brandon Robbins on the run during Spectrum Thunder’s 20-15 win over the Frank Hurt Hornets at Spetrum on Saturday, Oct. 7. Photo by Chris Wilson

The senior Spectrum Thunder hosted and defeated the Frank Hurt Hornets in senior football play at Spectrum on Saturday, 20-15.

Brandon Robbins returned in the game after two weeks injured to help the Thunder win.

The junior Thunder visit Argyle in North Vancouver on Wednesday while the senior squad is next at home Friday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. against Eric Hamber from Vancouver.