Tickets to Raptors intra-squad game at UVic go on sale Thursday

Tickets available starting 9:30 a.m. Thursday for Toronto Raptors’ Sept. 28 intra-squad game at CARSA

The Toronto Raptors and UVic Vikes announced tickets for the much anticipated Raptors’ Sept. 28 intrasquad game at CARSA will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the event go to

It’s part of the Raptors training camp, Sept. 26 to 29 at CARSA, though the intra-squad game is the only public event (there will also be some closed sessions for local youth and coaching clinics).

The tickets will go on sale at exactly 9:30 a.m. online and in person at CARSA Membership Services. Tickets are first come, first serve.

To find the link, visit GOVIKESGO.COM/RAPTORS on Wednesday morning.

UVic students who show up in person on Wednesday morning can get an early jump on the rest of the population using their UVic ONECard to sit in the UVic Student Spirit section. Those tickets are availble – one per person – at 9:30 a.m. at CARSA.

Seats are priced as follows with the amount a minimum donation twoards the Golf for Kids Charity Classic, which supports several local charities.

Blue seat (assigned) $50, Gold seat (general) $30, Standing room (general) $20, UVic student section (general) $20.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a guardian 16 years of age or older.

GAME DAY: Sept. 28, doors at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. pre-game and warm-up, 7 p.m. tip off.