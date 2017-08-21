Tickets to the Raptors at UVic? Details coming soon

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was all smiles on Wednesday, day two of his four-day basketball camp at the Langley Events Centre. Three hundred and fifty boys and girls between the ages of six and 16 took part. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Tickets, tickets, who needs tickets?

The Toronto Raptors are coming to the University of Victoria for a Sept. 28 intra-squad game and the pending question of how to get tickets is soon to be answered.

Management from UVic Athletics and Recreation announced Monday that much awaited information about tickets is on the way. The Raptors organization dictates how the tickets will be distributed, with support from the Vikes.

“Ticket information will be released in early September through our mailing list,” said a Monday release from UVic. “In order to receive information on the following, please sign up below.”

The magic website for basketball fans is here at govikesgo.com/raptors.

To be revealed are the intra-squad game prices, how to get the tickets and volunteer opportunities.

The game is part of the Raptors training camp of Victoria from Sept. 26 to 29 in the new $70 million CARSA facility.

Aside from the intra-squad game on Sept. 28, all other practice sessions will be closed to the public though some access will be given through local partnerships (coaching clinics, etc.).

It’s the fourth consecutive year the Raptors will hold training camp in B.C. and fifth time overall.