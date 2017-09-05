UPDATE: Sooke Loggers lose in playoffs

The Sooke Loggers took a giant step towards the Men’s Fast Pitch Canadian Championship title in Saskatoon, Sask. on the weekend.

The team started out the tournament with a 2-1 record.

The first win was against the La Salle Bullets from Man. with a score of 5-3, and the second against the Bruno Merchants from Sask. with a final score of 7-0.

Later in the tournament, the Loggers lost their game 4-5 playing against the host team, the Saskatoon Poly Plus Angels.

The local club then stepped it up with three back-to-back wins, defeating the North Battleford Petro Hawksm, another Sask. team, 7-0, the Irma Tigers from Alta. 9-3, and the Delisle Diamond Dogs from Sask., 4-2.

The Loggers ended up losing out of playoffs with a 0-2 record, their final game being against the Bulyea Rustlers from Sask. with a score of 4-1.

Scott Lieph was awarded top pitcher of the tournament, throwing 18 innings with a record 34 strike outs and an earned run average of 1.94.