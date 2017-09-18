UVic Vikes this week: Rugby women thrash Alberta 82-0

UVic Vikes flyer Sasha Guedes scores a try against the Alberta Golden Bears at Wallace Field on Saturday. The U20 national player helped the Vikes dish out an 82-0 win over Alberta. UVic is home again this week, Sunday, Sept. 24, 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Field. The men are at home Saturday, 2:30 p.m. against UBC. UVic Vikes/APShutter.com

The UVic Vikes U Sports season is back in full swing, here’s the Vikes this Week.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

The Vikes are fresh off likely the highest-ever scoring margin for the women’s rugby program, an 82-0 win over Alberta, and will be looking to ride that scoring wave into this coming weekend where the will host the UBC Thunderbirds in Canada West 15s action.

Last year the Vikes edged the T-Birds 24-0 to win their first-ever University 7s national championship title, while the Vikes also dropped the ‘Birds in Canada West play last season 47-17.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Vikes vs. UBC (11:30 a.m., Wallace Field)

MEN’S RUGBY

Following a home-opener loss to a strong James Bay squad last weekend, the Vikes are looking to bounce back to host their university rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds. Last season the T-Birds edged the Vikes in the University 7s final and in the annual Boot Game, giving plenty of motivation for the Vikes to get an early win on UBC this season.

Saturday, Sep. 23: Vikes vs. UBC (2:30 p.m., Wallace Field)

MEN’S GOLF

The Vikes men’s golf team start their season off with back-to-back tournaments in Olympia and then Bellingham, Washington. The team adds just two new players and will play qualification rounds early this week for spots at the upcoming events.

Leading the charge is fourth-year stand out Lawren Rowe, who was an NAIA PING First-Team All-American and All-Region West Team member last year. The team will play three rounds at each tournament.

Sept. 22-23: Vikes at Saint Martin’s University Tournament (Olympia, Wash.)

Sept. 25-26: Vikes at Western Washington Tournament (Bellingham, Wash.)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Vikes are fresh off a pair of home wins this past weekend against Winnipeg and Manitoba. Tracy David’s squad are currently third in the Pacific Division with a 3-1-1 record, just two points back of leaders MacEwan and UBC. They head to the interior this weekend to play UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers who are at the bottom of the table in the Pacific.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Vikes at UBC Okanagan (1:00 p.m., Kelowna, B.C.) LIVE VIDEO

Sunday, Sept. 24: Vikes at Thompson Rivers (12:00 p.m., Kamloops, B.C.) LIVE VIDEO

MEN’S SOCCER

After a slow start to the season the Vikes men’s soccer team have finally found their scoring ways and are now fourth in the Pacific Division (3-4-1) and on a three-game win streak.

The Vikes recently dropped MacEwan and Mount Royal at home and Isaac Koch leads the team with three goals and two assists, while Ian Whibley has two goals and one assist. Bruce Wilson’s squad will head to Saskatchewan for a single-header against the Huskies.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Vikes at Saskatchewan (1:15 p.m., Saskatoon, SK) LIVE VIDEO

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Sept. 26: Vikes Championship Breakfast

Sept. 28: Raptors intra-squad game in CARSA

– From the UVic Vikes