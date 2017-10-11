Victoria collects seventh straight win to start WHL season

Royals scoring goals in bunches so far, Phillips leads way against Americans

Victoria Royals forward Spencer Gerth (12), surrounded by Tri City players, fishes for the loose puck under goaltender Beck Warm’s glove during Western Hockey League action Tuesday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royals won 8-2 and host the Americans again Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Make that seven in a row for the Victoria Royals.

The Western Hockey League club extended their club record win streak to start the season to seven games Tuesday, handing the visiting Tri City Americans an 8-2 loss at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Royals, who host the Americans again Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., are scoring in bunches, averaging more than six goals scored per game while allowing just two against.

Team captain Matthew Phillips led the Royals’ charge on Tuesday, scoring twice and assisting on two other goals to run his total to 18 points, third best among WHL skaters.

Regan Nagy notched his fourth and fifth goals of the season for the winners, who held period leads of 3-1 and 7-2. Tyler Soy, in his second game back with the team after being returned to junior by the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, picked up a goal and two helpers and now has four points.

Also scoring in the win were Ryan Peckford, with his seventh of the season, Jared Legien with his third and Dino Kambeitz with his second.

Griffen Outhouse picked up the win in goal, stopping 18 of 20 shots and lowering his goals against average to 1.95 per game, second best in the WHL among netminders with at least three starts. He was lifted with 9:09 left in the third period for backup Dean McNabb , who kicked out all six shots he faced.

Dylan Coghlan and Jordan Topping scored for the Americans, who replaced starting goalie Patrick Dea with Beck Warm to start the third. Warm was mostly hot, stopping 11 of 12 shots in the period and preventing the Royals from reaching double figures.

