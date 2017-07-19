Victoria Cougars announce schedule for 2017-18 junior B hockey season

The countdown is on to junior B hockey season in Esquimalt, now that the Victoria Cougars have released their schedule for the 2017-18 Vancouver Island Hockey League season.

The Cougars open up Sept. 7 at home against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, then head up the highway to Courtenay for the back end of a home-and-home series against the Kings on Sept. 9.

Overall, the Cougars play eight games each, four home and four away, against South Division opponents Saanich, Westshore, Kerry Park and Peninsula, and two-and-two against the four North Division teams.

Victoria’s first rematch against the Campbell River Storm, who defeated the Cats in overtime in the seventh game of the VIJHL final in March, happens Nov. 19 when the Storm visit the Archie Browning Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, the Cougars’ main training camp takes place Aug. 18 to 20 at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Interested players are asked to go to victoriacougars.com to register or find more information. The cost is $175 and goalie spots are by invitation only.

