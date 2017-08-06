Victoria Cougars release exhibition schedule

Morgan Cross
Victoria News contributor
The Victoria Cougars play two exhibition games this month in preparation for the 2017-18 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.
On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cougars take on the Saanich Braves at the Archie Browning Sports Centre with a start time of 7 p.m. For game two the following night, the Cougars play the Kerry Park Islanders also at Archie Browning beginning at 6 p.m.
The Cougars training camp is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 to 20 at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Those interested in playing can vist victoriacougars.com. The registration fee is $175.
Admission to each August game is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets are available at the door one hour prior to the game.