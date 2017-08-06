Victoria Cougars release exhibition schedule

The Cougars play at Archie Browning Centre in Esquimalt Aug. 28 and 29.

The Victoria Cougars will take on the Kerry Park Islanders on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the second of two exhibition games to kick off the 2017-18 season. Victoria News file photo

Morgan Cross

Victoria News contributor

The Victoria Cougars play two exhibition games this month in preparation for the 2017-18 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cougars take on the Saanich Braves at the Archie Browning Sports Centre with a start time of 7 p.m. For game two the following night, the Cougars play the Kerry Park Islanders also at Archie Browning beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cougars training camp is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 to 20 at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Those interested in playing can vist victoriacougars.com. The registration fee is $175.

Admission to each August game is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets are available at the door one hour prior to the game.

