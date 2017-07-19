Victoria-Esquimalt Eagles capture lacrosse gold in Parksville

Bantam C squad was on a mission in Sunday’s final

The Victoria-Esquimalt bantam C Eagles celebrate their gold medal win at the B.C. Lacrosse provincial championships in Parksville on Sunday. The Eagles defeated Mission 4-2 for the title. Photo by Robert Sassade

The Victoria Esquimalt Lacrosse Association has another championship lacrosse banner to hang from the rafters.

The Eagles bantam C team captured the Subway B.C. Lacrosse gold medal Sunday in Parksville, beating Mission 4-2 in the final. The win followed a 6-3 victory over Comox Valley in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Eagles went 2-1 in round robin play, starting with a 6-1 win over Vancouver and a 10-2 victory over Nicola Valley on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They were edged 5-4 by Abbotsford on Saturday morning, but regrouped to beat Comox Valley in the semis.

Among other Greater Victoria teams competing on the final day, Saanich beat Nanaimo 8-5 for the bronze medal in bantam B, Saanich lost 5-4 in overtime to Coquitlam in bantam A2 and Juan de Fuca lost the bantam A1 bronze medal game 6-5 to Coquitlam.

Earlier this month in Fort St. John, the Juan de Fuca Warriors won gold in pee wee A1 and silver in pee wee B.

