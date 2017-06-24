Victoria Harbourcats lose third in a row

The Victoria Harbourcats have lost three in a row after dropping last night’s game against the Walla Walla Sweets by a score of 6-4.
Cats starting pitcher Jack Owen spun five innings of shutout ball, but the team’s bullpen couldn’t shut the door.
The loss puts the Harbourcats record at 9-11 with seven games left in the first half of the season.
Game two of the series goes tonight at Royal Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m., but fans are welcome to come down to the park until 4 p.m. to take part in a large pick-up baseball game!