Victoria Harbourcats lose third in a row

Fans have chance to play in large pick-up game before Saturday’s rematch with Walla Walla.

The Victoria Harbourcats have lost three in a row after dropping last night’s game against the Walla Walla Sweets by a score of 6-4.

Cats starting pitcher Jack Owen spun five innings of shutout ball, but the team’s bullpen couldn’t shut the door.

The loss puts the Harbourcats record at 9-11 with seven games left in the first half of the season.

Game two of the series goes tonight at Royal Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m., but fans are welcome to come down to the park until 4 p.m. to take part in a large pick-up baseball game!