Victoria Royals hosting annual intra-squad game tonight

Hopeful players look to impress new head coach Dan Price and his staff

Players from Team Quigley listen to new Victoria Royals head coach Dan Price detail plays on the opening day of main camp at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Monday morning. Camp scrimmages happened Monday and Tuesday and tonight (Aug. 30) sees the annual intra-squad game as the prepares for the 2017-18 Western Hockey League season. Don Denton/BLACK PRESS

After several days of rigorous workouts including veterans, rookies and training camp invitees, the Victoria Royals hit the ice tonight for their annual intra-squad game at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The contest, starting at 7:05 p.m., will be one of the final chances the Royals coaching staff – led by promoted former assistant Dan Price – gets to watch players in a game situation before making their season-opening roster decisions.

Also on tap tonight (6 p.m., Gate 3) is the Royals annual garage sale for new and used hockey equipment. Everything from helmets and gloves to player and goalie pants, shoulder and elbow pads will be up for sale. As well, the Royals are offering a limited number of game-worn jerseys, starting at $195. Proceeds from the garage sale go to the Victoria Royals Education and Scholarship Fund.

Attendees at tonight’s game are asked to pay by donation, with all proceeds at the gate going toward the Salvation Army for its relief efforts for victims of the B.C. wildfires. Seat selection is first-come, first served.

“Like most people in B.C., we have family, players and staff members who have been directly affected by the 2017 wildfires,” said Royals president and general manager Cameron Hope in a release. “It feels right for us to assist if we can, via a great organization like the Salvation Army.”

According to Salvation Army spokesperson Deborah Lowell, the organization has provided more than 250,000 meals and beverages to evacuees and first responders.

For regular season ticket information on the Royals, visit victoriaroyals.com.

