Victoria Royals player drafted by Montreal Canadiens

It was an exciting weekend for Victoria Royals defenceman Scott Walford. The 6’2, 193 pound blueliner was drafted in the third round, 68th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the NHL entry draft.

With the 68th overall pick, the Canadiens have selected defenseman Scott Walford from the WHL's Victoria Royals. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 24, 2017

“It’s a surreal feeling to go to such a historic franchise, and I’m happy to share that with my family, friends, and the whole Victoria organization,” said Walford. “My life long goal is to play in the NHL and this puts me one step closer.”

Dream come true to be selected by the @CanadiensMTL ! Thank you to everyone who has helped me so far, and very excited for the future! — Scott Walford (@ScottWalford7) June 25, 2017

Walford played 60 games last year for the Royals — his second year in the Western Hockey League — and registered 30 points including six goals. He was the second-highest scoring defenceman on the team and tied a franchise mark with four points in a single game.

At the end of the 2016-17 season, Walford was named the teams’ Most Dedicated Player and becomes the 11th player drafted into the NHL in team history.