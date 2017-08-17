Victoria Royals training camp opens next week

The Island’s only WHL hockey club is back on the ice with returning players, draftees and new invites.

You know hockey is around the corner when team’s begin announcing their training camp schedule.

The only WHL club on Vancouver Island is set to begin their training camp later this month when the Victoria Royals welcome their 2017 draft, rookie and main training camps beginning on Aug. 23.

All camps will take place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre with the main camp welcoming returning players from the last year’s roster, including free agent invitees born from 1997-2000 and selected players from this year’s draft and rookie camps.

The Royals will be honouring three special people during training camp — team billet coordinator Rae Robirtis of the Victoria Police Department, team bus driver Larry Quigley, and the team’s education coordinator Tammy Renyard, who is also principal at Esquimalt High School and helped the Victoria Royals be named the WHL’s 2016-17 Scholastic Team of the Year.

Season ticket packages are now available by calling 250-220-7889 or emailing the team at tickets@victoriaroyals.com

Here is the full training camp schedule for the Royals:

DRAFT CAMP

Wednesday, August 23rd

11:00 a.m. – Ice Session

ROOKIE CAMP

Friday, August 25th

8:45-9:45 a.m. – Goalie Session

10:00-1:30 p.m. – Team Practices

2:15-3:45 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley

4:00-5:30 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Renyard

5:45-7:15 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Quigley

Saturday, August 26th

8:45-9:45 a.m. – Goalie Session

10:00-11:30 a.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Robirtis

12:15-1:45 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley

2:00-3:30 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Quigley

Sunday, August 27th

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Semi-Final – Team #2 vs. Team #3

11:00-12:30 p.m. – Winner of the Semi-Final game vs. Team #1

MAIN CAMP

Monday, August 28th

9:00-11:45 a.m. – Team Practices

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Goaltender Session

2:00-3:30 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley

3:45-5:15 p.m. – Team Quigley vs. Team Renyard

5:30-7:00 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Robirtis

Tuesday, August 29th