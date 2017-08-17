Victoria Royals training camp opens next week

You know hockey is around the corner when team’s begin announcing their training camp schedule.
The only WHL club on Vancouver Island is set to begin their training camp later this month when the Victoria Royals welcome their 2017 draft, rookie and main training camps beginning on Aug. 23.
All camps will take place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre with the main camp welcoming returning players from the last year’s roster, including free agent invitees born from 1997-2000 and selected players from this year’s draft and rookie camps.
The Royals will be honouring three special people during training camp — team billet coordinator Rae Robirtis of the Victoria Police Department, team bus driver Larry Quigley, and the team’s education coordinator Tammy Renyard, who is also principal at Esquimalt High School and helped the Victoria Royals be named the WHL’s 2016-17 Scholastic Team of the Year.
Here is the full training camp schedule for the Royals:
DRAFT CAMP
- Wednesday, August 23rd
- 11:00 a.m. – Ice Session
ROOKIE CAMP
Friday, August 25th
- 8:45-9:45 a.m. – Goalie Session
- 10:00-1:30 p.m. – Team Practices
- 2:15-3:45 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley
- 4:00-5:30 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Renyard
- 5:45-7:15 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Quigley
- 8:45-9:45 a.m. – Goalie Session
- 10:00-11:30 a.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Robirtis
- 12:15-1:45 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley
- 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Quigley
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Semi-Final – Team #2 vs. Team #3
- 11:00-12:30 p.m. – Winner of the Semi-Final game vs. Team #1
MAIN CAMP
Monday, August 28th
- 9:00-11:45 a.m. – Team Practices
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. – Goaltender Session
- 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Quigley
- 3:45-5:15 p.m. – Team Quigley vs. Team Renyard
- 5:30-7:00 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Robirtis
Tuesday, August 29th
- 9:30-11:00 a.m. – Practice
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. – Goaltender Session
- 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Team Quigley vs. Team Robirtis
- 3:45-5:15 p.m. – Team Robirtis vs. Team Renyard
- 5:30-7:00 p.m. – Team Renyard vs. Team Quigley