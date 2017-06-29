Victoria Shamrocks add offensive punch

The second-place Victoria Shamrocks have added some offensive punch to the lineup as the second half of the 2017 Western Lacrosse Association season heats up.

Joe Resetarits will join the 6-3-1 ‘Rocks for the remainder of the season after spending five seasons with the Brampton Excelsiors of the Ontario Major Series Lacrosse league. The 5’11” righty notched 113 goals and 251 points in 95 regular season and playoff games with the club.

He’s added 237 points in 91 games in six seasons of National Lacrosse League play.

The deal came in just prior to the deadline for inter-provincial transfers.

“We’re really excited to add [Resetarits], he’s a great fit with our group,” stated Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch. “He’s an elite player who has played with several of our guys before and there aren’t many who are better than him down low on offense. It’s going to make us more balanced up front and more difficult to defend against.”

Resetarits says he has a lot of friends on the Shamrocks and that he “can’t wait to get out there and play.”

He is expected to make his debut in July.

The Shamrocks will close the book on June tomorrow night at The Q Centre when they host the Nanaimo Timbermen. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

joel.tansey@goldstreamgazette.com