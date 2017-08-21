Victoria Shamrocks defeat the New Westminster Salmonbellies 11-5

The Shamrocks were keyed by a six-goal run spread across the first and second periods on their way to a 12-10 win over the Burnaby Lakers last night at The Q Centre. The ‘Rocks will look to clinch a spot in the Western Lacrosse Association finals tomorrow night in Burnaby. (Victoria Shamrocks)

The Victoria Shamrocks have evened the series against the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the Western Lacrosse Association finals, after an 11-5 win Sunday night.

New Westminster was first out of the gate with a goal just over seven minutes in on the man advantage, then added another a minute later to jump to a 2-0 lead at The Q Centre. The Bellies tallied yet another before momentum swung in favour of the ‘Rocks.

Joe Restetarits put Victoria on the board with 3:41 left in the opening frame, followed by goals from Evan Messenger, 57 seconds later and another by Rhys Duch just 38 seconds after that, tying the game. Corey Small tallied another two after that, beating Bellies goaltender Alexis Buque.

In the end, Small finished the game with six points, followed by four points by both Duch and Resetarits.

The series is tied 1-1, and will head back to the Mainland for game 3 on Tuesday.

