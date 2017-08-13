Victoria Shamrocks eye WLA finals

Team to host the Burnaby Lakers in game 6 of series

The Victoria Shamrocks have the chance to punch their ticket to the Western Lacrosse Association final, as they take on the Burnaby Lakers tonight (Sunday) at home.

Returning to The Q Centre for game 6, the Shamrocks currently lead the best of 7 series 3-2.

Since the series kicked off on Thursday, the teams have traded wins. Most recently, the Shamrocks squandered a four-goal lead, falling 8-6 to the Lakers on the road. In Friday’s game, the trio of Casey Jackson, Joe Resetarits and Corey Small combined for nine points.

Game 6 goes tonight at 6 p.m. For tickets visit, victoriashamrocks.com, call 250-478-7625 or purchase them at the arena at noon on game day.

