Victoria Shamrocks open playoffs on Aug. 3

The Victoria Shamrocks will look to smother the Burnaby Lakers on Friday at The Q Centre in a game that’s likely to have significant Western Lacrosse Association playoff implications. (Don Descoteau/News Gazette staff)

The Victoria Shamrocks will open the 2017 Western Lacrosse Association playoffs on Aug. 3.

But where they’ll be playing is anyone’s guess.

They certainly hope the opener will be at The Q Centre in front of Shamrocks faithful, but that depends on how the club fares over the season’s final two games.

As of Wednesday the league’s top four clubs were separated by a mere three points. While each of the Maple Ridge Burrards (11-6-0), New Westminster Salmonbellies (10-6-1), Burnaby Lakers (9-5-1), and the ‘Rocks (10-5-1) have clinched spots, the order that they’ll finish remains a mystery.

The Shamrocks’ penultimate game goes Thursday night against the Salmonbelles. The regular season finale will take place Friday against the Burnaby Lakers at The Q Centre (7 p.m. opening faceoff).

The Shamrocks will have a day off in between each of their playoff games and the series will alternate between The Q Centre and the Lower Mainland.

Game 7, if necessary, would take place on Aug. 15.

