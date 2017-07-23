Victoria Shamrocks slip up against Lakers

Despite the presence of last year’s leading scorer Rhys Duch, the Victoria Shamrocks (10-5-1) surprisingly struggled offensively Friday night in Burnaby.

The ‘Rocks, the Western Lacrosse Association’s second highest-scoring club through 16 games, found the back of the net just four times and only once over the game’s final 40 minutes in a 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Burnaby Lakers.

After a first period that saw the Lakers score six to the Shamrocks’ three, the clubs exchanged just a goal each the rest of the way, with both coming in the second period.

Burnaby goaltender Eric Penney shone in the Lakers net, turning aside 53 of the 57 shots he faced.

Cody Hagedorn stopped 30 of the 37 shots directed at the Victoria net.

Duch, appearing in just his 5th game of the season, led the Shamrocks with a modest three points while Chris Wardle and Corey Small chipped in with two apiece.

Eli McLaughlin was the offensive star for the Lakers, scoring three goals on 12 shots.

The Shamrocks will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night in New Westminster against the Salmonbellies. They’ll close out their regular season on Friday against the Lakers.

