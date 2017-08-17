The Victoria Shamrocks are gearing up for the Western Lacrosse Association finals, starting Friday in New Westminster. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Victoria Shamrocks square off against New Westminster Salmonbellies in WLA finals

Action gets under Friday in New Westminster

The Western Lacrosse Association finals have been decided.

The Victoria Shamrocks will face off against the New Westminster Salmonbellies for a chance to play for the Mann Cup.

This best of seven series gets underway Friday (Aug. 18) in New Westminster. With players returning to The Q Centre in Colwood on Sunday (Aug. 20).

Teams will also face off for game 3 in New Westminster (Tuesday, Aug. 22) and for game 4 in Colwood (Friday, Aug. 25). If needed, game 5 will go Sunday, Aug. 27 (New Westminster), game 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 (Colwood) and game 7 Friday, Sept. 1 (New Westminster).

All games start at 6 p.m.

All season ticket holders have their seats guaranteed until 5 p.m. the day before home games.

Tickets are on sale at the Shamrocks’ team store, located at 120-967 Langford Pkwy., by phone at 250-478-7625, or online at victoriashamrocks.com.

