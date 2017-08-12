Victoria squeaks out WCL final victory with walk-off single in game 1

Po-Hao-Huang slaps big single to centre to score Andrew Schaps for winning run

Victoria HarbourCats starting pitcher Adam McKillican takes high fives after finishing off an inning in Saturday’s game 1 of the West Coast League championship series against Corvallis at Royal Athletic Park. The Cats won 5-4 with an RBI single by Po-Hao Huang in the bottom of the ninth. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Po-Hao “Bernie” Huang’s monster shot to centre field brought in Andrew Schaps with the winning run for the Victoria HarbourCats in a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over Corvallis in game 1 of the West Coast League championship final at Royal Athletic Park.

The victory saw the locals erase a 4-3 deficit, after the Knights scored one in the top of the eighth inning.

@HarbourCats take gm 1, 5-4 over @CorvKnights with Bernie Po-Hao Huang RBI blast to centre. Games 2, 3 if needed in Corvallis Mon-Tues pic.twitter.com/9ndn5J932d — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 13, 2017

With Victoria’s home schedule wrapped up for the season, the teams head to Oregon for game 2 on Monday night and game 3, if necessary, in Corvallis on Tuesday.

