Victoria squeaks out WCL final victory with walk-off single in game 1

Po-Hao “Bernie” Huang’s monster shot to centre field brought in Andrew Schaps with the winning run for the Victoria HarbourCats in a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over Corvallis in game 1 of the West Coast League championship final at Royal Athletic Park.
The victory saw the locals erase a 4-3 deficit, after the Knights scored one in the top of the eighth inning.
@HarbourCats take gm 1, 5-4 over @CorvKnights with Bernie Po-Hao Huang RBI blast to centre. Games 2, 3 if needed in Corvallis Mon-Tues pic.twitter.com/9ndn5J932d— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 13, 2017
With Victoria’s home schedule wrapped up for the season, the teams head to Oregon for game 2 on Monday night and game 3, if necessary, in Corvallis on Tuesday.
