WATCH: Walk-off grand slam seals win for Beacon Hill

The host team now holds a 2-2 record in the BC Little League Provincial Championships in Victoria.

The BC Little League Provincials started this past weekend and it’s been an exciting past few days of baseball action for the 11 and 12-year-olds taking part.

Beacon Hill is the host team and after a slow start to the tournament they really needed a win Wednesday against Little Mountain. After falling behind 5-0 they scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, before tying it up in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a full count, Sam Shaw blasted a based loaded grand slam to deep centre that end the game in walk-off fashion for the excited youngsters. This followed some clutch hitting by Charlie Walmsley, Matthew Buttle and Walker Sulley.

The win evens up Beacon Hill’s record to 2-2 with their next game tonight against Trail at 6 p.m.

Layritz Little League — based in Saanich — is the other local team representing Vancouver Island, but they’ve failed to win a game and currently sit on the outside looking in at 0-5.

Meanwhile, White Rock sits atop the standings with a 5-0 record.

Round robin games continue through Friday at Hollywood Park with semi-final games on Saturday and the championship final on Sunday at noon.