Westshore Rebels beat Kamloops Broncos 38-14

The Westshore Rebels played a strong all around game when they met the Kamloops Broncos at Westhills Stadium over the weekend.

The Rebels dominated on both sides of the ball to come out with a 38-14 win to improve to 5-1 for the 2017 campaign.

The Rebels defence came up big in the first two minutes with an interception which set the tone defensively for the rest of the game.

The home side would also add a field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

The Rebels would also be busy in the second quarter scoring a touchdown with just over seven minutes left to take a 10-0 lead. Then about a minute later, the Rebels defence would recover a fumble but turn the ball over on a failed third down conversion.

With 3:53 to go, the Rebels would once again recover a fumble which ended up turning into a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Then with 2:13 left in the second, the Rebels would run out to a 17-0 lead thanks to a rushing TD from Trey Campbell.

The defence had multiple sacks in the first half which helped keep Kamloops off the board at halftime.

RELATED: Westshore Rebels eye Cullen Cup run

Kamloops would finally add some points with 4:43 to go in the third quarter with a field goal which made it 24-3. They would keep on the pressure recovering a fumble and adding another three points.

One of the biggest plays of the game came in the fourth quarter with 3:26 to go when the Rebels put the nail in the coffin with a touchdown run of close to 100 yards which made it 37-6. The Broncos would add a late touchdown with 33 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 25.

After the game, head coach Charly Cardilicchia had high praise for his defence.

“The defence is very aggressive and they really play hard,” said Cardilicchia. “They really play hard and I think showing with how many sacks we got today, some nice interceptions, we got a lot of speed on our defence as well and it’s not like we are just a front seven. We’ve got a lot of defensive backs that can cover so the balance from our front seven to our defensive secondary is uncanny and the speed and talent is really unmatched from what I’ve seen from the other defences in this conference.”

Cardilicchia was also happy with the way his offence stepped up and kept the pedal on the gas all afternoon.

“We have a lot of speed on that offence, a lot of weapons, we’re still getting better and growing and I think it’s just a matter of time before we really start to click for us,” he said.

If the performance by the Rebels was indicative of what is to come, other teams may be in for long games.

jessica.fedigan@goldstreamgazette.com