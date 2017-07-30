Westshore Rebels fall in season opener in Kelowna

The Okanagan Sun slipped past the Westshore Rebels by a 19-15 score in the season opener for both clubs on Saturday in Kelowna. (Douglas Farrow/Contributor)

In the reverse of the club’s typical 2016 game script, the Westshore Rebels jumped all over the Okanagan Sun early but faded in the game’s latter stages in a defensive 19-15 loss in Kelowna.

The defending Cullen Cup champions – who made a habit of dominating the second half of games in 2016 – were powered by a pair of long passing plays in the early going, eventually taking a 14-0 lead over the Sun by the time the second quarter was a minute old.

Okanagan fought back with a pair of touchdowns of their own by the half, both coming on the ground.

Both offences stagnated in the final 30 minutes, with the winning points coming on a Sun safety in the third quarter. They added an insurance field goal in the fourth.

The Rebels turned the ball over seven times in the loss.

Westshore has two more road contests before their home opener on Aug. 19 at Westhills Stadium.

They’ll travel over the Malahat to visit the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-0) on Aug. 5 before another trip to the B.C. Interior on Aug. 12 for a date with the Kamloops Broncos (1-0).

