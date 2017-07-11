Young fan delighted to have Victoria Grizzlies cap replaced

Cole Pickup brought this signed Grizzlies cap to Belmont secondary so that Heather Woods could give it to her grandson to replace the one he lost on a recent flight. (Courtesy of Heather Woods)

A young Victoria Grizzlies fan is feeling much better now thanks to a kind gesture from one of the team’s former stars.

While his family has since moved to Ottawa, Troy Anderson spent the most recent Grizzlies seasons parked behind the team’s bench, rooting for his favourite B.C. Hockey League team, and in particular for star forward Cole Pickup.

Anderson’s grandmother, Heather Woods, bought him a host of Grizzlies merchandise, including a hoodie, puck and megaphone. But his favourite item was undoubtedly a Grizzlies ball cap signed by Pickup, reading “To Troy, my #1 fan forever.”

But that cap was sadly lost, left behind on a recent flight. Anderson was devastated.

Thankfully Woods was able to contact Pickup’s mother just before Pickup was set to fly to Nebraska in preparation for the start of his NCAA hockey career. The soon-to-be Omaha Maverick was happy to sign a new cap and bring it to Woods at her Belmont secondary office.

“I can’t say enough about how wonderful this young man is, that he took the time to do this for my grandson Troy, his number one fan,” Woods said. “Troy is going to be so excited.”

