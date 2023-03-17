Looking for a new or used SUV?

Powered by: Black Press Media

Just Posted

The 28th annual Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow is returning to Stelly’s Secondary School this July, and will be last year the event is held under the name, according to organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow returning to Saanichton before renaming

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Victoria Francophone Society is looking to buy the building at 1218 Langley Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria Francophone Society receiving $1M in federal funding to buy property for first time

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the procurement process has started for a new long-term care facility to be built in Colwood, adding 306 new beds. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Construction on 306 new long-term care beds in Colwood to start in 2025

