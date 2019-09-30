48 most reliable Victoria businesses nominated by BBB

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) announced 48 businesses in the running for 2019 Torch Awards.

“We are excited to announce the following 48 businesses that are in the running this year to win a 2019 Torch Award for ethical business practices in the marketplace,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island. “This year we had 150 business nominations. Each nomination was screened for eligibility and a panel of volunteer judges reviewed the nominations and have selected a winner for each of the 12 different award categories.”

Winners will be announced at a gala on Nov. 8 at the Union Club in Victoria.

The BBB works to help people find businesses they can trust, with reviews on over 5.3 million businesses. Find Victoria’s most reliable businesses finalists here.

