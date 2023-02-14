49th Parallel Grocery acquired by Country Grocer

49th Parallel stores in Duncan, Ladysmith, Cedar and Chemainus will become Country Grocer stores

Four 49th Parallel Grocery stores were on Country Grocer’s shopping list.

Country Grocer announced in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 14, that it is acquiring 49th Parallel’s four locations in Ladysmith, Chemainus, Cedar and Duncan.

According to a separate e-mail, the 49th Parallel stores will be converted into Country Grocer stores, starting with the Duncan location next month. There will be 11 Country Grocer locations on Vancouver Island once the conversions are complete.

“Country Grocer is extremely excited about this acquisition, and we look forward to working with everyone on the 49th Parallel team,” said Wally Large, co-founder of Country Grocer, in the press release.

49th Parallel Grocery Group of Companies was founded in 1977 and its four locations now add up to more than 80,000 square feet of retail space and employ more than 380 team members, the release noted.

The ownership transaction is part of a “succession plan” for 49th Parallel’s shareholders, the Richmond family, the release stated.

Peter Richmond, president and chief financial officer of 49th Parallel Grocery, said in a release that his family extends its “sincerest thanks” to the communities it has operated in, and to its staff for their commitment to quality and service.

“We are delighted to see the business become part of a bigger, multi-generational, family operated grocery business with similar family and community values as 49th Parallel Grocery,” he said. “Country Grocer is the ideal ownership group to keep the independent voice alive and well here on Vancouver Island.”

The acquisition will be finalized on Monday, Feb. 20.

