The Chemainus 49th Parallel Grocery store location. (Don Bodger/Black Press Media)

The Chemainus 49th Parallel Grocery store location. (Don Bodger/Black Press Media)

49th Parallel Grocery acquired by Country Grocer

49th Parallel stores in Duncan, Ladysmith, Cedar and Chemainus will become Country Grocer stores

Four 49th Parallel Grocery stores were on Country Grocer’s shopping list.

Country Grocer announced in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 14, that it is acquiring 49th Parallel’s four locations in Ladysmith, Chemainus, Cedar and Duncan.

According to a separate e-mail, the 49th Parallel stores will be converted into Country Grocer stores, starting with the Duncan location next month. There will be 11 Country Grocer locations on Vancouver Island once the conversions are complete.

“Country Grocer is extremely excited about this acquisition, and we look forward to working with everyone on the 49th Parallel team,” said Wally Large, co-founder of Country Grocer, in the press release.

49th Parallel Grocery Group of Companies was founded in 1977 and its four locations now add up to more than 80,000 square feet of retail space and employ more than 380 team members, the release noted.

The ownership transaction is part of a “succession plan” for 49th Parallel’s shareholders, the Richmond family, the release stated.

Peter Richmond, president and chief financial officer of 49th Parallel Grocery, said in a release that his family extends its “sincerest thanks” to the communities it has operated in, and to its staff for their commitment to quality and service.

“We are delighted to see the business become part of a bigger, multi-generational, family operated grocery business with similar family and community values as 49th Parallel Grocery,” he said. “Country Grocer is the ideal ownership group to keep the independent voice alive and well here on Vancouver Island.”

The acquisition will be finalized on Monday, Feb. 20.

READ ALSO: 49th Parallel opens new grocery store in Chemainus


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking News

 

Country Grocer’s Bowen Road location in Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Country Grocer’s Bowen Road location in Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

Just Posted

The Chemainus 49th Parallel Grocery store location. (Don Bodger/Black Press Media)
49th Parallel Grocery acquired by Country Grocer

Mge Lynch (from the left), Dr. Deniz Unsal, Jean Penola and Agie Miranda Mhyre hold up the Turkish flag in solidarity. (Courtesy Bayanihan Cultural and Housing Society)
Victoria’s Filipino and Turkish communities team up for earthquake relief

Oak Bay could revisit the uses of a bike lane on Henderson Road that includes part-time parking. (Sonica Parmar/News Staff)
Oak Bay councillor wants this bike lane to be open full time

The Town of Sidney has been ranked the fourth most economically resilient city in B.C., and the most resilient in Greater Victoria by BC Business.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney named most economically resilient community in region