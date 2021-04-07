$60,000 grant program announced for vandalized Victoria businesses

For all of 2021, Victoria businesses hit by vandalism can apply for individual grants of up to $1,000 for reimbursement of repair costs.
City council voted to create the one-time relief fund in late January, following a slew of attacks on Victoria businesses that left many with smashed windows, stolen merchandise and spray-painted exteriors. Council decided the fund would come from its 2021 contingency budget and be delivered through the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA).
On April 6, the DVBA announced the availability of $60,000 for affected businesses on a first-come-first-served basis. To be eligible, businesses must submit proof of the insurance deductible amount, receipts for completed repair work and the police file number associated with the incident.
The incident must also fall between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
“This new grant program is another way we can show our support and help ensure downtown remains open and inviting for everyone,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.
Businesses looking to access the grants can email info@downtownvictoria.ca.
