$60,000 grant program announced for vandalized Victoria businesses

Businesses hit during 2021 are eligible for grants up to $1,000

The Downtown Business Association announced a $60,000 grant program April 6 for businesses hit by vandalism in 2021. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

For all of 2021, Victoria businesses hit by vandalism can apply for individual grants of up to $1,000 for reimbursement of repair costs.

City council voted to create the one-time relief fund in late January, following a slew of attacks on Victoria businesses that left many with smashed windows, stolen merchandise and spray-painted exteriors. Council decided the fund would come from its 2021 contingency budget and be delivered through the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA).

READ ALSO: City offers relief funds for Victoria businesses hit by vandalism

On April 6, the DVBA announced the availability of $60,000 for affected businesses on a first-come-first-served basis. To be eligible, businesses must submit proof of the insurance deductible amount, receipts for completed repair work and the police file number associated with the incident.

The incident must also fall between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.

“This new grant program is another way we can show our support and help ensure downtown remains open and inviting for everyone,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.

Businesses looking to access the grants can email info@downtownvictoria.ca.

READ ALSO: Victoria Foundation opens applications for next round of Community Recovery Program

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

local businessVictoria