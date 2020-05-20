Mike Gravelle is returning to work at the West Shore Barber Shop in Langford. As a double lung transplant recipient, he’s used to the ‘new normal’ of pandemic health. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

West Shore Barber Shop reopens with extra safety measures

Seventeen years before the world adjusted to ‘the new normal’ of pandemic health, Mike Gravelle was already taking precautions in his everyday life to not get sick.

Before every shift at the West Shore Barber Shop, he’d make sure to wash his hands so thoroughly they became dry and raw. Between customers, he’d do his best to avoid touching his face. Since 2003, he’s made every effort to stay healthy because he is immunocompromised.

“I don’t live in fear because I know I take care of myself,” said Gravelle, co-owner of the Langford barbershop. “If you ask my family, maybe that’s a different story.”

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just 18 months old. In the ’70s, the average life expectancy for someone with CF was 30 years. By the time he received a double lung transplant at 30, he was rapidly closing in on his last breath.

RELATED: Double lung transplant gives West Shore man second chance

“When I got on the operating table I was down to 118 pounds and my lung function was at 18 per cent,” he said.

Although he must stick to a daily regimen of three prescriptions twice a day for the rest of his life, Gravelle said it’s a “small price to pay.”

Now, they’re back to their shaving and snipping duties, but with a revised set of pandemic guidelines.

Only four customers are allowed in the shop at any given time. Anyone who walks through their doors will have to wash their hands before they sit down on the barber chair and wear a mask too. Nine chairs that once lined the walls for waiting customers have been reduced to two at six feet apart – the remainder are stacked up in the corner of the shop.

Notably, no beard trims or neck shaves are being given until further notice and their operating hours are also being reduced by a half-hour at the end of the day to give them time to blitz the shop with sanitizer.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Victoria businesses open as province enters phase two of COVID-19 response

On their first day of re-opening, Gravelle was met by eight customers waiting outside for a trim.

“I’m glad they opened ‘cause I couldn’t rock a mullet,” quipped Kenny Baker, a regular customer for the past 15 years. “It doesn’t matter whether I would have to lineup outside because these guys are the ones that cut my hair. I won’t let [just] anyone touch it.”

Going forward, Gravelle said he and Le Gras are considering an online booking service for appointments instead of strictly walk-ins. Although he misses watching Netflix with his wife and counting how many times a character touches their face, he’s glad to be back in the community again, seeing regulars and meeting new faces.

“Let’s just say I’ve seen a lot of people out there that need a haircut,” he added.

– with files from Rick Stiebel

RELATED: Why one Langford teacher is giving his kidney to a stranger

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusLangford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

Just Posted

Homeless worry about their future as deadline to move into hotel looms

Sandy Fisher says he won’t leave Pandora until everyone is in a safe home

After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

West Shore Barber Shop reopens with extra safety measures

School zones back in effect across Victoria

VicPD warns penalties, fines up to $253 will be issued to speeders

Port Renfrew eyes reopening

Community looks to reopen to the public as provincial restrictions loosen

Oak Bay Beach Hotel opens new pizza restaurant

Faro pizzas now ready for takeout

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Historic hotel and only restaurant in remote Zeballos considers shutting its doors

Cedars Inn unsure about future after series of financial catastrophes, COVID-19 induced tourism dip

RCMP on Vancouver Island warn of alleged ‘violent offender’ with 10 outstanding warrants

Police on the Lower Mainland advise police on Vancouver Island to watch for wanted man

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Western Forest Products fined $73K for high-risk violations causing a 2015 fatal accident

WorkSafeBC levied the fine nearly five years after the incident that killed a north island resident.

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

Most Read