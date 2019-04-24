(The Canadian Press)

Alcohol and cannabis companies form pot-beverage industry group to push changes

Under Health Canada’s proposed rules for edibles, pot-infused drinks and food must be made in a separate facility

A group of alcohol and cannabis companies have formed an industry alliance to push for changes to proposed rules governing pot-infused beverages before edibles become legal in the coming months.

The Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance is arguing for, among other things, the ability to produce pot-based drinks in the same facilities where non-cannabis beverages are made.

Under Health Canada’s proposed rules for edibles, pot-infused drinks and food must be made in a separate facility.

Ottawa has finished a consultation process for its proposed rules, but has not yet released the final version.

The alliance has 10 member companies and is led by former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter.

Group members include the Molson Coors-Hexo Corp. joint-venture Truss Beverages, Hill Street Beverage Co. and Collective Arts Brewing.

READ MORE: Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailers

READ MORE: Cannabis prices up 17.3% post-legalization

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.3% in February

Just Posted

New festival celebrating Croatian culture to be held in Victoria

CROfest will be held May 4 and 5 at Croatian Catholic Church of St. Leopold Mandíc

Saanich police prepare to salute local officer killed in the line of duty

Const. Robert Kirby died on April 24, 1960

Tryouts underway for Oak Bay High golf team

Cool April weather brings a chilly start for school team

Junior Shamrocks’ season openers this weekend

Ter 1 B squad plays Saturday at home while Junior A is off to Maple Ridge for a road game on Sunday

Volunteers needed for Pat Bay beach clean-up

Clean up this Saturday, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

One person in custody, another fled following crash on Kelly Road

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Most Read