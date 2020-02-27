The Victoria Early Spring Home Expo show will take place at Pearkes arena from Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 1. (Black Press media file photo)

Annual Victoria Early Spring Home Expo returns to Pearkes arena this weekend

‘It’s a one-stop-shop’ for all things home and gardening, show manager says

Planning a home renovation project in 2020? Head down to the first Greater Victoria home show of the year for inspiration, advice and exclusive decor.

The sixth annual Early Spring Home Renovation and Decor Show which will take place at the Pearkes arena – located behind Tillicum Shopping Centre – from Feb. 28 to March 1.

Thousands are expected to attend the three-day event. Admission is free and attendees are invited to tour more than 150 booths and talk to experts about contracting, roofing, landscaping and more. The show also offers free giveaways, samples and tutorials.

“It’s a one-stop-shop” for all things home and gardening, said Darcy Hope, show manager and president of Island-based Evergreen Exhibitions which runs the show.

He emphasized that there is something for every home no matter the size and that renters and homeowners alike will find home renovation, decor and gardening items to explore.

“Come with a game plan for who you want to see,” Hope said.

There will be so much to look at that it will be easy to get distracted, he explained. Maps will be available at the front entrance with the location of each booth clearly marked.

The Early Spring home show runs Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hope explained that while each day of the show is the same, attendees are encouraged to return another day to continue exploring as there’s a lot to take in.

For more information, visit the Evergreen Exhibitions website at homeshowtime.com.

