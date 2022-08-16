People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

As inflation stays hot across Canada, here’s a look at how much some items cost

As food costs skyrocket, some other household products and services are not following suit

Canada’s inflation rate fell from its near 40-year high of 8.1 per cent in June to 7.6 per cent in July, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The easing was largely attributable to gas prices, which have dropped in recent weeks, but similar relief has not extended to food costs.

The latest consumer price index data showed food prices at grocery stores rose at the fastest pace since August 1981, with prices up by 9.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis compared with 9.4 per cent the previous month.

Here’s a look at how much some prices have gone up between July 2021 and July 2022 at the grocery store:

– Fats and oils (for example, olive oil): 28.6 per cent

– Pasta products: 20.0 per cent

– Butter: 17.3 per cent

– Oranges: 16.9 per cent

– Eggs: 15.8 per cent

– Bread, rolls and buns: 15.4 per cent

– Canned and other prepared vegetables: 15.4 per cent

– Condiments, spices and vinegars: 14.4 per cent

– Lettuce: 14.2 per cent

– Coffee and tea: 13.8 per cent

– Tomatoes: 13.3 per cent

Data released by Statistics Canada also showed that some prices, like the cost of child care, declined year-over-year in July.

– Child care services: -7.6 per cent

– Recreational cannabis: -4.7 per cent

– Children’s clothing: -4.4 per cent

– Medical cannabis -4.1 per cent

– Internet services: -1.1 per cent

– Home entertainment equipment, parts and services: -0.9 per cent

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall

Foodinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Yumbrosia reopening in Oak Bay after months of closure

Just Posted

The Township of Esquimalt plans to not renew a policing agreement that has seen it share budgeting and resources for VicPD with the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21