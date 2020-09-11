B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup was appointed in April 2020, after serving as auditor for Nova Scotia. (Auditor General of B.C.)

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

B.C.’s new auditor general is tracking the province’s massive spending in the COVID-19 pandemic, but too many unknowns remain to rate the government’s performance in the crisis.

Auditor General Michael Pickup was hired by unanimous vote of the B.C. legislature during its summer session in July. His eight-year appointment comes after six years as auditor general for Nova Scotia, and previous work with the federal auditor’s office.

Pickup’s first report, released Sept. 11, does not attempt to audit B.C.’s pandemic spending program, but only to keep up with the myriad of deficit spending initiatives and tax deferrals. He agrees with the finance ministry’s estimate that B.C. businesses have accumulated $6.2 billion in provincial sales, fuel and other taxes that are due to be paid to the province by the end of September.

Finance Minister Carole James confirmed in this week’s release of first quarter financial results that there will be no further extensions in deferred tax payments. Even with the taxes turned in, the ministry is forecasting a record deficit of $12.8 billion for the fiscal year that began April 1.

The six-month deferral of payments to Sept. 30 applies to provincial sales tax, tobacco tax, motor fuel tax and carbon tax collected by businesses. A six-month moratorium on student loan collection also ends, with $70 million in repayments due, and deferred payments from B.C. Hydro residential and commercial customers estimated at $103 million are also due Sept. 30.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

Just Posted

76-year-old heat record broken in Victoria

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

Driver slapped with a $368 ticket, 90-day driving ban and month-long vehicle impound

Wildfire smoke blowing through Greater Victoria for up to two days: Environment Canada

Special air quality statement in effect for Greater Victoria

Victoria traffic stop leads officers to weapons, drugs

Man arrested for violating curfew conditions

COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Air Canada flight that landed in Victoria

Passengers on the flight should self-monitor for symptoms, says BCCDC

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Vancouver Island woman reunited with beloved teddy bear nearly 20 years later

Furry friend discovered at Parksville’s SOS Thrift Shop

‘Locks of Love’ fence along Pacific Rim Highway overcome with litter

‘Shocking’ display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek, between Port Alberni and Tofino

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport

Approximately 50 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Most Read