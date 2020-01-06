A 13-axle tractor-trailer unit hauls a tank from B.C. port facilities. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

The B.C. government and Lower Mainland municipalities have completed a fast-track permit system to allow oversize loads and trucks with up to 13 axles to carry massive equipment components to the Alberta border via Highway 16.

The “superload” route connects with Alberta’s high load corridor, a network of designated routes built to haul drill rigs, tanks and other heavy industrial loads that can’t be broken down into smaller segments. On the B.C. side, the new “project cargo corridor” permit eliminates a wait of up to 12 days that was required to assess each oversize load and route to see if it can be allowed to hit the road without damage.

“This is expected to save the trucking industry time and increase confidence for carriers and shippers in order to attract more specialized products through B.C. ports,” the transportation ministry said in a statement Monday.

The new permit system allows trucks with between eight and 13 axles, gross vehicle weight up to 125,000 kg, width up to five metres and height up to 4.88 metres to make the trip.

The new permits allow travel by oversize loads between two ports, Fraser Surrey Docks and Lynnterm East Gate in North Vancouver, and the highway system through the Fraser Valley to Alberta.

RELATED: Pipeline companies competing for skilled workers

RELATED: Longer trucks save forest companies money, fuel

RELATED: B.C. company recognized for innovation in forestry

The ministry has signed information-sharing agreements with municipalities along the corridor, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

The change takes effect as work gets underway on the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

B.C. previously approved the use of 13-axle oversize trucks to haul logs on the Highway 16 corridor in northwestern B.C. Canfor began using the nine-axle trailers, built at Freflyt in Vanderhoof, to make transport of timber from remote locations more efficient.

The large loads also helped the industry deal with a shortage of truck drivers, as well as reducing fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

The log trailer and a 10-axle trailer for hauling chips were developed with assistance from FPInnovations, a private not-for-profit research and development organization specializing in wood products.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

Province seeks to seize Saanich property over alleged links to international stock fraud

Court documents allege a fake mortgage of $400,000 was registered against the title of the property

Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

Student taken to hospital with minor injuries

Victoria staff request $725,000 to plan for new Crystal Pool facility

Staff are starting over after $2.2 million already spent on designs

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes.

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read