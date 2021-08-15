B.C. maintains pre-pandemic job levels for 2nd month

Results from Statistics Canada’s latest Labour Force Survey show B.C. continues to lead in provincial job recovery and employment levels. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. remains the only province with pre-pandemic employment levels for the second consecutive month, according to Statistics Canada’s July 2021 Labour Force Survey.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon said in a release that the province experienced a job recovery rate last month of 100.5 per cent and has an unemployment rate of 6.6 per cent, the country’s lowest. While about 6,500 part-time jobs were lost last month, roughly 3,300 full-time positions were gained.

“With the highest level of per-capita supports for people and businesses in Canada, our job recovery has been solid, led by the Cariboo at 107.4 per cent and the Kootenays at 105.3 per cent,” said Kahlon in the release.

Regional job recovery rates for B.C. are as follow: 103.1 per cent for the North Coast-Nechako region; 102.8 per cent for Vancouver Island; 102.6 per cent for the Thompson-Okanagan region; and 101.3 per cent for the Lower Mainland.

“As some industries continue to struggle, others are having difficulty finding the staff they need to meet the growing demand as the economy reopens.”

On Aug. 5, the provincial government announced its plan to give $95 million to organizations in B.C. to provide 9,000 British Columbians with training, employment services and supports. Kahlon said the province also continues to make large investments in childcare and affordable housing and that British Columbians should continue to get vaccinated.

“We all know a healthy B.C. and a healthy economy go hand in hand.”

To learn more about B.C.’s economic recovery plan, visit strongerbc.gov.bc.ca.

