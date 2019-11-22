(File)

B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Investors were told that Todd Norman John Bezzasso’s company was hired to distribute alcohol in B.C.

The B.C. Securities Commission panel has found that a man and two companies operating in the province committed fraud against investors through a Ponzi scheme that raised about $5 million.

The panel found Todd Norman John Bezzasso raised the money from 85 investors through Bezzaz Holdings Group Ltd. and Nexus Global Trading Ltd.

A commission news release said Friday that investors were told Nexus was contracted to distribute alcohol in B.C. and that Bezzazo sold a variety of products including health supplements and e-cigarettes.

It says investors were promised rates of return between five and 30 per cent, but the panel found Bezzasso was actually operating the Ponzi scheme and investors funds were used to pay earlier investors.

The panel also found that Richmond resident Wei Kai Liao, known as Kevin Liao, committed fraud, sold securities and acted as an advisor for some of those investors.

The panel says it will impose sanctions after hearing submissions from the commission staff and respondents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

Just Posted

UVic threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach investigation

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

Maritime Museum makes bid to move back into Bastion Square

The museum pitched significant renovations to make its long-time home more accommodating

Six-storey, 102-unit residential complex proposed for main Esquimalt intersection

Praxis Architects Inc. wants to see the development at Lampson Road and Esquimalt Street

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

James Bay hotel hosts gift and toy drive for Victoria Women’s Transition House

Residents invited to fill stockings and warm hearts

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Most Read