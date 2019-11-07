The Red Chris open pit mine, approximately 80 km south of Dease Lake, B.C. (Newcrest Mining photo)

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

A report is urging B.C. to get better financial guarantees that mining companies will pay for the mess they make.

The First Nations who commissioned the study say that if the government doesn’t do it, they will.

“There’s clearly a recognition by the government and the courts that we have ownership and lands and we have jurisdiction and authority,” said Allen Edzerza of the B.C. First Nations Energy and Mining Council.

“What this report is suggesting is that maybe they should exercise some of that authority.”

The province is reviewing the rules by which it ensures that taxpayers aren’t stuck with the costs of cleaning up or caring for abandoned mines. The report points to several recent examples of the government being left to pay the costs, including at least $500,000 at one old gold mine.

Current legislation requires companies to put up more assets towards the end of a mine’s life. But the assets often depend, directly or indirectly, on the company’s value or on commodity prices.

B.C.’s auditor general recently concluded that the costs of mine cleanups exceed the surety held by the government by $1.4 billion.

That leaves the public at risk even with good-faith operators, said Jason Dion, a consultant who wrote the report.

“Even a big, well-capitalized mining company can go bankrupt,” he said.

“You’re essentially betting $1.4 billion on the continued financial viability of the mining sector. If there was commodity price downturn, you could see a number of mining companies going bankrupt.”

A better solution would be to require miners to put up hard assets out front that wouldn’t change value, said Dion.

Quebec has such a policy and leads the country in new mining investment.

B.C. chiefs are likely to pay close attention to what the report suggests, Edzerza said. “The chiefs will be very supportive of that approach.”

READ MORE: Five years later, accountability unresolved in Mount Polley mine disaster

Court decisions as well as the province’s recent recognition of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ensure First Nations have a strong hand to play when it comes to mining development on their lands, said Edzerza.

“Clearly government has to change its approach,” he said. “If you’re going to mine, we think the reclamation has to be addressed properly.”

Edzerza said First Nations are in talks with B.C. on reforms to mining regulations, including on how cleanup guarantees are funded.

Other jurisdictions are doing a better job, said Dion. “On this front, British Columbia is a bit of a laggard.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law
Next story
VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Just Posted

EMCS on lockdown

Hold and secure status related to a police action in the area

BC Ferries cancels sailings Thursday morning after mechanical issue on ship

The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

Blue is the New Black campaign will see all profits made on Nov. 29 donated to Surfrider Foundation

Four Mile Pub plans to re-open by January 2020

Christmas is cancelled at the View Royal Pub according to spokesperson

VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Visitors free to see BC’s Mountain Dinosaur the ‘iron lizard from the Sustut River’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Most Read