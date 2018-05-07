A campaign has begun to halt new punitive tariffs at Catalyst Paper’s mills in B.C., including the Crofton pulp and paper mill. (File photo)

B.C. urges Ottawa to help paper mills fight tariff

Premier John Horgan calls on Washington, Oregon governors for support

Catalyst Paper and its host communities needs the assistance promised by Ottawa sooner rather than later, B.C. Premier John Horgan has reminded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Horgan wrote to Trudeau after convening a meeting with executives of Catalyst Paper, local and provincial politicians representing North Cowichan, Port Alberni and Powell River, where pulp and paper mills are major employers. (See full letter below.)

“The massive tariffs imposed by U.S. authorities at the behest of a single Washington state company put the jobs of 1,600 British Columbians working at three Catalyst pulp mills at risk,” Horgan wrote in a letter to Trudeau. “While I appreciate the magnitude of other U.S. actions may seem signifiant – steel, aluminum and softwood lumber stand out – the future of three coastal communities is at stake in this matter.”

The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed preliminary duties on Canadian uncoated paper that total more than 28 per cent, after a New York hedge fund bought North Pacific Paper Company in 2016 and petitioned for trade protection.

No other U.S. paper company is making the same complaint, and the American Forest and Paper Association has joined 1,100 U.S. newspaper companies and Democrat and Republican members of Congress in arguing against the tariffs.

RELATED: U.S. states, industry join call to end newsprint tariff

Horgan has also spoken with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Oregon Governor Kate Brown about the issue.

Horgan said his April 19 meeting with industry and community officials revealed “some confusion” about how to apply to Ottawa’s promised “softwood lumber action plan,” and whether the assistance would come in time.

Horgan Catalyst Letter May1.18 by Tom Fletcher on Scribd

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elements Casino preps for Saturday’s grand opening
Next story
Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

Just Posted

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

46,000. That is the estimated number of job openings across British Columbia… Continue reading

Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Criminal charge approved against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Saanich crews clean up chemical spill on Camosun College

A chemical spill forced the evacuation of a provincial building on the… Continue reading

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

B.C. filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate

Gender-neutral birth certificates are currently available in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Northwest Territories

New national emergency alert system fails first test

It’s expected to roll out in British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday

Southern B.C. flooding victims asked to check in safe on Facebook

The Safety Check Facebook feature activated for many in southern B.C.

No municipal break for B.C. health care payroll tax

Non-profits, school districts, universities still being considered, Carole James says

Most Read