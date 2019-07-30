B.C. whale watching company makes $25,000 donation to salmon restoration

Prince of Whales is giving the funds to the Pacific Salmon Foundation

A Prince of Whales Whale Watching boat plys the Inner Harbour after a trip in the strait. (File contributed/Leanna Rathkelly)

The Prince of Whales Whale and Marine Wildlife Adventure company is making a $25,000 contribution to salmon restoration.

The funds will go to the Pacific Salmon Foundation, an organization focused on conserving and restoring Pacific salmon populations.

“Chinook salmon are the primary source of food for the endangered southern resident orcas,” said Alan McGillivray, owner of Prince of Whales in a statement. “By restoring wild salmon populations, we are supporting the natural ecosystem and assisting the orca population.”

The Pacific Salmon Foundation will direct the donation to the Salish Sea Marine Survival Project which focuses on the Strait of Georgia. The project encompasses work from 60 partners who will issue recommendations for governments and communities in 2020.

“The Salish Sea Marine Survival Project is an ongoing effort to address all factors that could be limiting salmon, because salmon recovery means restoring our ecosystems as a whole,” said Michael Meneer, CEO of the Pacific Salmon Foundation. “This investment will make a meaningful difference as we conduct targeted research and restoration projects and share our findings with governments, First Nations and communities.”

The money is part of a multi-year, $1 million commitment to orca conservation announced in 2018. As part of this mission, Prince of Whales raised their passenger conservation fees from $2 to $5, a move also made by Eagle Wing Tours.

Prince of Whales announced it expects to grant more funding to other conservation initiatives in the next few months.

